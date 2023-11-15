In a major blow, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' banned in Middle East countries

Entertainment Entertainment In a major blow, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' banned in Middle East countries

The movie was released on Diwali

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 13:05:18 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ is making records in India but the movie has been banned in several Middle East countries for being anti-Muslim.

According to media reports, ‘Tiger 3’ has been banned in the Gulf states including Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, reportedly over concerns that Muslims are portrayed in a negative role. The movie was released on Diwali.

The movie starring Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif also features Emraan Hashmi in the role of the leader of a global terror organisation.

Hashmi walked into the shoes of a global terror group as its chief.

The Middle East countries are reportedly little apprehensive to release the movie in their cinema halls due to its India-Pakistan narrative.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi excited to share his role as Pakistani agent in 'Tiger 3'

A Tamil-language film Beast was also banned in Kuwait and Qatar last year for portraying Muslims as terrorists.

The reported ban would damage the business of ‘Tiger 3’ as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) attributed 25 to 30 percent of Indian movies’ overseas trade.