Live
CWC 2023
45th Match
45th Match
01:30 PM PKT
*408/4 (49.5 ov)
IND
vs
NED
Yet to bat
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

UN confirms Israel targeting hospitals as newborns become victims of 'genocidal war'

In-focus

Death anniversary of famous Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali today

Death anniversary of famous Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali today

Entertainment

Shakeb Jalali had a unique way of poetry

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The death anniversary of famous Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali is being observed on Sunday (today).

His real name was Syed Hassan Rizvi and he was born on October 1, 1934, in Jalal town near Aligarh. After partition, he came to Pakistan in 1950.

Shakeb Jalali had a unique way of poetry, and gave an innovative tone to Urdu ghazal undoubtedly.

His first poetry collection “Roshni Aye Roshni” was published in 1972, just six years after his tragic death.

Sang-e-Meel published his complete poetical works as Kulliyat-e-Shakeb Jalali in 2004.

On November 12, 1966, the tragic news of his death made the literary world sad after he committed suicide under a train in Sargodha.

Related Topics
Literary Carnivals
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News