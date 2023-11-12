TikTok influencer Megan embraces Islam amid Gaza genocide

Entertainment Entertainment TikTok influencer Megan embraces Islam amid Gaza genocide

Says her decision to embrace Islam stems from its alignment with her personal beliefs

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 06:09:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - TikTok influencer and author Megan Rice garnered attention on social media by initiating a world religion book club focused on reading the Holy Quran amid the ongoing Gaza genocide.

The purpose, as explained by the activist, was to counter Islamophobia, address racism, and gain insight into why the Quran holds profound significance for the Palestinian people.

Notable participants in the book club included rapper Kehlani.

In a subsequent TikTok video, Megan Rice announced her conversion to Islam after a viral clip captured her reciting the Shahada.

Responding to concerns about potential backlash, Megan addressed critics who cautioned her about conservative scrutiny.

She emphasised that her book club aimed to educate about various religions, including Islam, and clarified that her decision to embrace Islam stemmed from its alignment with her personal beliefs.



