Aamir Khan gets Yuvraj Singh’s life story rights for biopic

Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 19:58:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - According to an exclusive piece by Filmfare, Aamir Khan has reportedly acquired the life rights of former Indian cricket player Yuvraj Singh.

The foundation for an engaging cinematic journey exploring the highs and lows of one of India's cricketing legends is laid by this acquisition.

Singh's life has been nothing less than a wild ride, highlighted by his incredible accomplishments in cricket and his courageous fight against cancer.

Khan is well-known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking and his talent for bringing compelling stories to life on the big screen.

The industry is buzzing with excitement over this announcement and fans are eager to see how Khan will interpret Singh's incredible journey in all its facets.

In July of this year, it was also revealed that Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who previously collaborated on the 2009 movie 3 Idiots and the 2014 blockbuster PK, would be teaming up again for a biography.

It is well known that Hirani and Khan have been itching to work together once more for some time.

They've even talked about a lot of ideas in the past, and it appears that they've finally settled on a topic that interests them both.

However, it is still unclear if the actor-director team was considering a biography about Yuvraj Singh or if Khan wants to do this all by himself.

Unquestionably, Khan's mastery of filmmaking combined with Singh's trip promises a movie that will be worth waiting for, even as we await additional specifics.

