Leading nominations for 2024 Grammy Awards
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Feb 4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nominations for the music industry's Grammy Awards were announced Friday. Here are a few selected categories.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR
"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Gracie Abrams
Fred again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift
BEST RAP SONG
"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" (From Barbie The Album) — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Rustin' In The Rain - Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson