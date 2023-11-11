Leading nominations for 2024 Grammy Awards

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Feb 4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nominations for the music industry's Grammy Awards were announced Friday. Here are a few selected categories.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" - SZA

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The record - boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

SONG OF THE YEAR

"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams

Fred again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift

BEST RAP SONG

"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" (From Barbie The Album) — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Rustin' In The Rain - Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson