Modi's anti-Muslim bigotry is also visible in Bollywood

37 anti-Muslim films have been released since Modi took office

(Web Desk) - Up to 37 anti-Muslim films have been released in the billion-dollar Bollywood business in India since Narendra Modi took office.

A few of the films, such as ‘Kashmir Files’, ‘Kerala Story’ and ‘Lipstick Under My Burqa’ add to the continuous discussion about how Muslims are portrayed in the media.

Six films that critics claim promote anti-Muslim sentiments and perpetuate harmful stereotypes were released in 2023 alone.

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, analysts forecast a spike in these releases—at least 20 more films that denigrate Muslims are expected.

The majority of these films frequently portray Muslims as terrorists, bad guys or affiliates of criminal groups, which exacerbates tensions within the community.

Renowned Bollywood pundit Anup Raghav claims that the Modi administration encourages the making of films that mistreat the Muslim population by providing tax breaks to companies that support its political goal.

Bollywood has previously been exploited for political purposes as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberately used the film industry to create storylines that suited its political goals even before the 2019 elections.

The Indian cinema industry and the Modi government have a complicated relationship that highlights their mutual interest in influencing public opinion. The film industry is a potent instrument for influencing public opinion.

