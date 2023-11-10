Alghoza player Misri Khan Jamali's death anniversary today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 43rd death anniversary of renowned Alghoza player, Misri Khan Jamali, is being observed today.

He was born at village Ronjhan Jamali in Jafarabad District of Balochistan.

He started a business of music instruments at Nawab Shah, but later became popular in playing locally made music instrument Alghoza.

Radio Pakistan aired his instrumental music programmes for almost three decades.

Ustad Misri Khan Jamali earned fame by playing Alghoza at both national and international level.

In recognition of his services, he was also awarded Pride of Performance in 1979.

Misri Khan Jamali died on Nov 10, 1980 and was buried in Haji Naseer graveyard at Nawab Shah.