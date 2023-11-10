Started composing music since early school days: Sahir Ali Bagga

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Famous Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga said he started composing music since his early school days.

The star singer extensively talked about his career and private life in Dunya News’ show Mazaq Raat.

“I used to make composition on the news headlines of newspaper during my early school days,” the celebrated singer said.

He added that all the leading singers of Pakistan needed more practice but unfortunately they are reluctant to do so.

According to Bagga, he collaborated with many leading musicians and singers but didn’t enjoy working with them.

“I don’t like any singer of this generation. However, Muhammad Rafi was my favourite from the past,” the recipient of Pride of Performance award said.