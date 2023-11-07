Exodus of foreigners and Mahira Khan's plea for kindness

Urges government to continue providing safety to Afghan brothers

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has urged the federal government to continue supporting the needy as the country has been doing this for decades.

Taking to the picture and video-sharing site Instagram, the Humsafar actor showed compassion to the Afghans leaving Pakistan following orders of deportation of illegal migrants living in the country. She said some of them "are still in need of our kindness".

"No one leaves their home behind by choice," wrote Mahira who is the National Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The popular artist posted her picture wearing a jacket of the UNHCR, surrounded apparently by some Afghan women.

Highlighting the Pakistani "tradition of hospitality" towards those seeking shelter, Mahira said she felt proud of her country’s tradition of hospitality. She said Pakistan had provided security to the Afghans for four decades.

She wrote, "Here in Pakistan, I’ve been proud of our tradition of hospitality towards those in search of safety, dignity and respect. For over 40 years we have provided safety to our Afghan brothers and sisters in need."

She said some of the people going back to their homeland, "still need our kindness and compassion", and expressed the fear that they might be at risk if they returned.

