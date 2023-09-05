Mahira Khan shines as ever in latest shoot

05 September,2023 06:19 pm

(Web Desk) – Ruling the hearts of millions of people with her matchless performance in various dramas and movies, Mahira Khan is the biggest female celebrity in Pakistan.

She has achieved various feats in the industry by working in plays, films, and will soon star in Jo Bachay hain Sang Samait Lo, Pakistan's first-ever Netflix series.

The ‘Raees’ actress recently discussed her battle with depression and how she has persevered while taking medication.

She is the queen of countless hearts, and her admirers always praise her performance in dramas and films.

Mahira Khan recently took part in a picture session for fashion designer Ayesha Shoaib Malik and her beauty is a vivid proof that why she is admired by her fans.

The stunning combination of Mahira Khan's grace and beauty with the high tides and beach waves is something worth the praise.