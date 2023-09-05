ISPR releases new song on Defence Day

Entertainment Entertainment ISPR releases new song on Defence Day

‘Qurban Huway’ was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

05 September,2023 11:05 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released new song to pay tribute to the martyrs on Defence Day.

The song was written by renowned lyricist Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. ‘Qurban Huway’ was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the song was originally composed by Naveed Naushad.

All the martyrs of army, air force and navy were paid rich tribute in the video.

The song is an excellent depiction of thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this motherland.

The sons of the soil sacrificed their lives to protect this land and video of ‘Qurban Huway’ showed it in an excellent way.

