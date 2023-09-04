Kareena Kapoor dropped from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' three days before production

Entertainment Entertainment Kareena Kapoor dropped from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' three days before production

The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan and it became a super-hit of 2000s

04 September,2023 01:11 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor was dropped from the super-hit 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' just three days before the production started.

It was revealed by actor Ameesha Patel who later played the lead role in the blockbuster.

Patel, who has been in the spotlight for her role in 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol, talked about Kapoor’s exit from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'.

Patel recently disclosed an interesting fact about the casting process for the movie which also marked Hrithik Roshan’s debut in the industry.

“Kareena was originally cast in the film but she left the project shortly before the production,” Patel said recently.

She added that the new actor to play the lead role was selected in just three days and Patel became the part of blockbuster.

The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan and it became the super-hit of 2000s.

The change of cast at the eleventh hour proved very lucky for Patel as she is still remembered for her role in the movie even after two decades.