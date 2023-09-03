Usman Khan clears the air in his relationship with Zainab Shabbir

Entertainment Entertainment Usman Khan clears the air in his relationship with Zainab Shabbir

Usman Khan clears the air in his relationship with Zainab Shabbir

03 September,2023 05:45 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Famous actor of Pakistan showbiz industry Usama Khan revealed the reality of his relationship with fellow actress Zainab Shabbir.

He recently appeared as a guest on a private TV show in which he broke his silence on Zainab Shabbir and the rumorus circulating about his relationship with her.

Regarding his relationship with Zainab, the actor said that people consider him to be her fiance but, in reality, there is nothing like that and they are just good friends.

He added that the people themselves have created a fake relation between them.

