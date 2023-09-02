Shaista Lodhi roots for Pakistan

Entertainment Entertainment Shaista Lodhi roots for Pakistan

Showbiz personalities are also in the cricket fever

02 September,2023 02:34 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned TV host Shaista Lodhi has put her weight behind skipper Babar Azam for the high-voltage match between Pakistan and India.

The arch-rivals will play against each other in the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and millions of cricket lovers are glued to the TV screens in both screens.

The showbiz personalities are also in the grip of cricket fever.

A video went viral on social media in which Pakistani model and TV host Shaista Lodhi was all praise for Babar Azam.

“There is no comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. In fact, Babr is better than Kohli,” Shaista said.

Babar Azam will perform excellent and Pakistan will win resultantly, she said.

