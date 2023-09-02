Legendary lyricist Ahmad Rahi being remembered on death anniversary

02 September,2023 11:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 21st death anniversary of renowned poet and songwriter Ahmad Rahi is being observed today (Saturday).

Rahi was born on November 12, 1923 in Amritsar and his real name was Ghulam Ahmad. He completed his primary education from Amritsar, India in 1940.

After completing his high school, he got admission in M.A.O. College, Lahore but was expelled for participating in political movements.

He joined his father’s business after being expelled from the college.

Rahi migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and joined the magazine Sawera as its editor in Lahore.

He was considered as a true pioneer of his craft.

Throughout his career, Rahi wrote almost 2000 songs in Punjabi and Urdu, during the golden era of Lollywood.

Rahi started his career as a lyricist with the film Baili, based on the bloodshed that occurred during partition. The film was written by Manto and featured four songs penned by Rahi.

As a lyricist, Rahi penned songs for multiple Lollywood super-hits including Heer Ranjha, Yaky Wali, Aik Matyar, Mahi Munda, Shoo Mantar, Rishta, Mirza Jat, Sassi Pannu and Niki Jai Haan.

Film songs written by him for films Heer Ranjha (1970), Mirza Jat (1967), Baji (1963) and Yakke Wali (1957) became super-hits in Pakistan. He was a close friend of renowned short-story writer Saadat Hasan Manto and film producer and poet Saifuddin Saif.

All the three friends played key roles in the early years of Pakistan film industry in Lahore.

Rahi wrote songs for a total of 51 films – 9 films in Urdu language and for 42 movies in the Punjabi language.

He died on September 2, 2002 in Lahore, at the age of 79.