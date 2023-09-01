What advice Noor gives to Mahira to cope with depression?

Mahira Khan revealed that she is on anti-depressants for last six years

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Noor Bukhari advised her fellow colleague and superstar Mahira Khan to ‘return’ to Almighty if she really wanted to get rid of her depression.

In her latest interview, Mahira revealed that she had been on anti-depressants for the last six years.

“My mental health deteriorated after the release of Raees as I was in depression at that time,” Mahira revealed.

She added that she had a lot of pressure from both Pakistan and India during the time of Raees and it also affected her mental health. She has been taking anti-depressants since then.

Mahira had shared the screen with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Commenting on Mahira’s interview, Noor advised her to return to Allah Almighty.

“A person faces such a situation when he or she is far away from Allah Almighty. Return to Allah immediately,” said Noor.

She added that "we must accept the call of Almighty and change our path accordingly."

“May Allah lessen your sufferings,” said Noor who has now left the showbiz industry.