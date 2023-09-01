Not Rakhi, call me Fatima: Bigg Boss star tells fans after performing Umrah

Entertainment Entertainment Not Rakhi, call me Fatima: Bigg Boss star tells fans after performing Umrah

Indian actor is back in Mumbai from her religious journey

01 September,2023 11:51 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bigg Boss star and renowned Indian model Rakhi Sawant is back in Mumbai after performing Umrah.

She was warmly welcomed by some fans with garlands and floral showers at the airport upon her arrival from the religious journey.

The Bigg Boss star went to Saudi Arabia with a few friends for her religious pilgrimage.

As she made her way out of the gate from airport, she told photographers gathered around her, “Rakhi nahi, Fatima bolo (Not Rakhi, call me Fatima).”

Rakhi’s career in the Bollywood is marred with controversies.

Indian actor and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant, who recently converted to Islam from Hinduism, had also shared a video from Masjid-e-Nabawi while performing Umrah.

Rakhi Sawant has changed her name to Fatima Mahim after converting to Islam.

Clad fully in a traditional Muslim attire in white, Rakhi was seen smiling with the bright face after meeting her fans at the Mumbai airport.

The moment of peace came at a time in her life when she was caught in a rather horrifying battle with her former spouse, Adil Khan Durrani.

Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi had a troubled marriage that ended in divorce after charges of domestic violence, sexual harassment, financial mismanagement, and other things.

Rakhi recently alleged that Adil had filmed her in her undies with the goal to sell the tapes in Dubai.