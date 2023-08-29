Shah Rukh Khan's still from Jawan lights up Burj Khalifa

The film will hit screens across the world on September 7

29 August,2023 01:44 am

(Dunya Web) : Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to hit theatres on September 7. After releasing the teaser of the third song from the film, SRK took to his social media handles and shared a picture of Burj Khalifa displaying a still from Jawan.

The Pathaan actor also announced that he will reach Burj Khalifa on August 31 to celebrate Jawan.

Sharing the picture, SRK wrote in the caption, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me.

And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer of the much awaited film. However, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans with the teaser of the third song titled “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya”. The song is all set to be released on August 29.

