Bigg Boss star Rakhi Sawant shares new video from Masjid-e-Nabawi after performing Umrah

Entertainment Entertainment Bigg Boss star Rakhi Sawant shares new video from Masjid-e-Nabawi after performing Umrah

Rakhi has changed her name to Fatima after converting to Islam

27 August,2023 12:16 pm

MADINA (Web Desk) - Indian actor and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant, who recently converted to Islam from Hinduism, has shared a video from Masjid-e-Nabawi as she arrived in the holy land to perform Umrah.

Rakhi Sawant has changed her name to Fatima Mahim after converting to Islam.

In the latest video, Rakhi can be seen embracing the large gate of Masjid-e-Nabawi as she expressed her deep connection with the holy mosque.

Clad fully in a traditional Muslim attire, she embraced the gates of the Masjid-e-Nabawi with an expression of peace on her face.

“I am very fortunate that for the first time I’m going for Umrah…I received a calling. I am very happy. Please keep me in your prayers, I’ll pray for you all," she had said before departing for Umrah.



The spiritual journey of Bigg Boss star has sparked discussions among her fans and followers, with many commending her for taking this step towards spiritual enrichment.

The moment of peace came at a time in her life when she was caught in a rather horrifying battle with her former spouse, Adil Khan Durrani.

Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi had a troubled marriage that ended in divorce after charges of domestic violence, sexual harassment, financial mismanagement, and other things. Adil was the subject of a number of IPC section FIRs.

Rakhi recently alleged that Adil had filmed her in her undies with the goal to sell the tapes in Dubai. Additionally, she claimed to have seen him engaging in sexual activity with both men and women.