Kinza Hashmi tells fans how to find happiness

24 August,2023 01:37 pm

(Web Desk) – Charming actress Kinza Hashmi suggested her fans how to find happiness by ignoring negative things.

Sharing a post on her Instagram account, Kinza mentioned the importance of ignoring the negativity and focusing on the positive.

Her fans reacted to the post and acknowledge Kinza’s post with plenty of the comments.

Kinza captioned the post in a humorous way, “Japan mein milti hai sushi. Stop focusing on things that steal your khushi,”.

Her message categorically apprised her fans that happiness is a choice as it is not always easy to make the choice to be happy, but it’s worth it.

