Aisha Khan shares lovable moment with her daughter

22 August,2023 06:38 pm

(Web Desk) - After getting married to Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik, former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan now goes by the name Aisha Uqbah Malik.

Son Nael Malik and daughter Mahnoor Malik are the couple's only children.

The "Mann Mayal" actress shared some sweet Instagram photos of herself and her older daughter Mahnoor Malik wearing identical outfits. Mahnoor was spotted displaying patriotism on the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's independence by hoisting Pakistani flags.

The comment Aisha added to her photo was insightful: "14th August came a little late for us this year, Hope you all had a great one and Thank you to @everthine_official for making us these pretty outfits for independence day!"

The delightful mother-daughter duo adorned a green gold outfit with a huge motif on the front left of it, with a shining belt around it.

Aisha U Malik frequently appears with her adoring husband and her adorable kids, revealing their enchanted family life. Every occasion is joyfully and jubilantly celebrated by the family as they have an incredibly close bond.

In an elegant and regal wedding, the "Khuda Mera Bhi Hai" actress wed Major Uqbah Malik in April 2018. When Aisha entered a new stage of her life, she immediately departed her illustrious performing profession.