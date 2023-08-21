Sarwat Gilani to form her own political party in future

Many parties have already offered me to join the politics

21 August,2023 12:51 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani has hinted to form her own political party in future.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the Lollywood diva extensively talked about her career and future plans.

“Many political parties have already offered me because I always raise my voice for the downtrodden,” she said.

There is a possibility that I may form my own political party in the future, she added.

The versatile actor was of the view that education would be free for all in her politics.

Talking about the scripts of Pakistani dramas, she said that there is only one mission in all the 26 episodes that who will marry the girl.

“The torture on girl and extramarital affairs with brother-in-law are the main topics of our script these days. The youth wants to see the stories of accomplished people,” Gilani said.

I have worked in the industry for 20 years but now I am avoiding dramas these days, she said.

“I can’t play the role of an oppressed girl as I personally believe in the rights and education of women,” the actor said.