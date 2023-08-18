Alizeh Shah comes up with her response, rejects assault allegations of co-star

18 August,2023 02:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ehd-e-Wafa actor Alizeh Shah has rejected the allegations of torture leveled against her by the co-star Minsa Malik.

An FIR was recently launched by actor Minsa Malik against Alizeh Shah while accusing her of physical abuse on the set.

According to the copy of FIR launched with the Islamabad police, Alizeh Shah threw a marijuana filled cigarette at her co-star Minsa Malik. She was high on drugs, Malik said.

In response, she slapped her, following which Shah “physically assaulted” her. It all happened during the shooting of Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram to share the account of Ayesha Jahangir Malik, a blogger who witnessed the incident.

Shah captioned the post “You can’t hide the truth” and shared the account of blogger Ayesha Jahangir.

She wrote, “An anonymous source (on the set) tipped me off about this one incident that has been taking rounds on social media regarding Alizeh Shah and a fellow actress that accused Alizeh of misconduct when in reality, this other woman slapped Alizeh first and initiated physical violence,[against] all and any professionalism".

"The crew, fellow artist and everyone involved is on Alizeh’s side because the incident occurred around 6pm and Alizeh did not leave the set even till 12am. She completed her shoot after being humiliated and assaulted in front of everyone and that speaks volumes of her work ethic. So, my advice is that don't believe everything that you guys see on social media without hearing someone else's story first".

Earlier, Malik had alleged in her complaint that the camera was rolling and the shooting was ongoing for Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani and she was in the scene.

“Alizeh Shah was also present, and she was evidently high on drugs. She approached me and threw a marijuana-filled cigarette at me. I moved back to avoid her, and in reaction, I slapped her. She then started physically assaulting me. She used abusive language and tore her own clothes while yelling,” Malik said.

