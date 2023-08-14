Saheefa Jabbar grateful to husband for assistance during problems with mental illness

Saheefa Jabbar grateful to husband for assistance during problems with mental illness

14 August,2023 10:51 pm

(Web Desk) - Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, an actress and model from Pakistan, has openly talked about her recent struggles with mental health issues.

Saheefa came to Instagram to publicly thank everyone for their support after being open about her struggle with sadness and suicidal thoughts on social media. She especially wanted to thank her spouse and the people who sent her good wishes.

Saheefa shared a sweet photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, underlining how he has been a constant source of support for her throughout her challenging times. His concern had a significant impact on her wellbeing, as her caption made clear.

She also expressed her appreciation to everyone who wrote her letters of love, support, and concern.

Many people have been moved by Saheefa's openness and honesty, which highlights the value of empathy and understanding in both intimate relationships and society at large.

Saheefa illuminates the complexities of mental health issues as well as the significance of expressing one's emotions and getting assistance through her public confessions.

Her journey serves as a reminder that acquiring material things may not ensure happiness and that nurturing the soul is necessary for emotional well-being.

