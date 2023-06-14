Tamannaah Bhatia confirms romantic involvement with Vijay Varma

Entertainment Entertainment Tamannaah Bhatia confirms romantic involvement with Vijay Varma

The couple has also been seen together on several occasions in Mumbai

14 June,2023 05:00 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - After months of swirling dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia has finally put the speculation to rest by officially confirming her romance with actor Vijay Varma.

According to Indian media reports, rumours have been circulating on social media for the past few days that both the actors, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, are gradually getting more involved and their relationship has become stronger.

However, now the actress has confirmed these rumours to be true, stating that there was a friendship between her and Vijay, which has now evolved into a close relationship.

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that their friendship during the shooting of web series "Lost Story 2", their first project together, gradually transformed into love. Their connection is natural, and Vijay has become the reason for her happiness.

When questioned about the impact of their relationship during the filming of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah openly admitted to their romantic involvement. She stated, “Yes,” and went on to describe Vijay Varma as someone she deeply admires. Their connection was established organically, and Tamannaah expressed how comfortable she feels in his presence.

It would be worth-while to mention that a few months ago a viral video of Tamanna Bhatia and Vijay Verma from a New Year's party showed them being very close to each other, and this couple has also been seen together on several occasions in Mumbai.