FIA plea for remand rejected, TikToker Sandal sent on physical remand

Entertainment Entertainment FIA plea for remand rejected, TikToker Sandal sent on physical remand

Sandal had been arrested by the FIA from a court premises a day ago in Hareem Shah video leaks case

13 June,2023 02:14 pm

(Web Desk) – An Islamabad district and session’s court on Tuesday rejected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) plea for physical remand and sent TikToker Sandal Khattak to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Sandal had been arrested by the FIA from the court premises a day ago in the Hareem Shah video leaks case.

During today’s hearing, the FIA requested the court for a five-day physical remand of Sandal. The investigating officer informed the court that the agency has to investigate co-accused Ayesha Naz and gather more details and sought her physical remand.

After carefully considering all the arguments, the court rejected the FIA plea for physical remand.

It may be recalled that TikToker Hareem Shah alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sandal and Ayesha, the friends she used to live with.

Hareem claimed that she has evidence that from where videos were posted, and which accounts were used.

“Alhamdulillah, she is arrested,” said the TikToker adding that there is no way for “settlement”.

She claimed that Sandal has a criminal record, and she was arrested at a guest house in Islamabad before. “She has no character.”

“As for Ayesha Naz, I have filed two cases against her,” Hareem said.

