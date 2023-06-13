Netizens claim Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to be copy of Pakistan's famous film

People opined that at prima facie the film indicate to be a copy of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

13 June,2023 03:23 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – After the recent release of Randbir Kapoor’s upcoming film “Animal” netizens claim his role seems to be a copy of Fawad Khan’s role in “The Legend of Maula Jatt” film.

The Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor once again made it to headlines after the release of teaser of his upcoming film “Animal” in which he was seen holding an axe and wearing a traditional attire. Moreover, his long hair and scars on face resemble a character of Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan.

Just saw the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Why does it seem like Maula Jatt ? — Mubeen ul haq (@Whoismubeen) June 11, 2023

The poster of the Indian film 'Animal' also seems similar to the Pakistani blockbuster “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, which featured Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Pakistani social media anticipate the film would be a copy and severely censured the “Animal” filmmakers.

Social media users wrote that Ranbir Kapoor's film is a direct copy of the Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.

Animal teaser is a copy of pakistani movie the legend of maula jatt teaser — Hassan Nawaz (@HassanN60) June 11, 2023

It would be worth-while to mention the film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', directed by Bilal Lashari, achieved great success worldwide and got the distinction of becoming the highest-grossing earning film in Pakistan.