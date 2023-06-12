Report reveals shocking amounts paid to Salman Khan for “Bigg Boss”

The actor was paid a whopping 10 billion Indian rupees for the entire season 16

12 June,2023 05:07 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - 'Bigg Boss' is the one of the most popular TV shows in India, although a lot of celebrities have hosted the show but since the fourth season superstar Salman Khan became appears to be permanent, entertaining viewers with his charismatic personality.

Salman Khan's earnings from Bigg Boss have always been a point of contention, and the actor himself humorously commented on such matters. However, a recent report has revealed that Bigg Boss has become a major source of his income.

According to the Indian media, from season four to six, the actor was paid a fee of 25M Indian rupees (INR) per episode. Moreover, from season seven, his fee doubled, and started receiving 50M INR per episode and in season eight the amount increased to 55M INR per episode.

In seasons nine and ten of Bigg Boss, the actor received a fee of 70 to 80 million rupees per episode, while in seasons eleven and twelve, the fee reached 110 million.

Subsequently, in season thirteen, he was paid 150 million INR per episode, while in season fourteen, the fee was increased to 200 million per episode. In season fifteen, the fee got back to 150 million.

In season sixteen of Bigg Boss, the actor was paid a whopping 10 billion Indian rupees for the entire season, making it his highest earning from a reality show.