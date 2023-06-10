Alia, Ranbir to reportedly essay Hindu gods Sita, Ram in 'Ramayana' film adaptation

10 June,2023 10:31 am

NEW DEHLI (Online) - In an exciting development for fans of Indian cinema, reports state that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been confirmed to portray the characters of Hindu gods Sita and Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film, Ramayana.

The news, reported by Hindustan Times and Pinkvilla, comes after Alia's portrayal of Sita in the blockbuster movie RRR (2022) received widespread acclaim, further solidifying her suitability for the role.

According to a reliable source, Alia was the initial choice for the role of Sita in Ramayana. However, due to scheduling conflicts and other factors, her involvement in the project could not be realised at the time. Fortunately, with the film experiencing significant delays, director Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have decided to revive their original choice and cast Alia as Sita, alongside her husband Ranbir as Lord Ram.

The report also hinted at the potential involvement of Yash, the renowned actor from the KGF franchise, in the pivotal role of Raavan. While discussions are underway, Yash is yet to make a final decision on joining the project. An official announcement revealing the complete cast is expected to be made on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, further building anticipation for this grand cinematic adaptation of the epic saga.

It is worth mentioning that the real-life spouses were last seen together in their debut film collaboration, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva.

Their on-screen chemistry received accolades from audiences, further heightening the anticipation for their portrayal of Sita and Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Alia also has other exciting projects in her pipeline, including her Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Nitesh, renowned for his directorial success with Dangal, has completed his upcoming film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, which is scheduled for release in October. Ranbir is gearing up for projects such as Animal.

The Ramayana has been a source of inspiration for numerous cinematic adaptations that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. One of the most iconic renditions was Ramanand Sagar's acclaimed television series Ramayana in the late 1980s. The show captivated viewers with its comprehensive depiction of the legendary tale, becoming a significant part of India's cinematic heritage.