Sara Ali Khan refutes rumours about dating cricketer Shubman Gill

Sarah Ali Khan mentioned that she hasn't met anyone desirable to her yet

09 June,2023 04:31 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The rising star of Bollywood, Sarah Ali Khan recently busted rumours about her relation with famous Indian cricketer in a recent interview.

Rumours about the actress romantic involvement with famous cricketer Shubman Gill has been circulating in the industry, and they have been spotted together multiple times. However, none of them has spoken publically about their relation so far.

During the interview, Sarah Ali Khan was asked if she wants to marry a cricketer, to which she replied that her partner's profession is not an issue for her.

Sarah Ali Khan further mentioned that she hasn't met anyone yet who matches the kind of person she desires in her life.

Currently, the rising star is busy with the promotional campaign of her new romantic comedy film, "Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke," starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.