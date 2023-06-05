Spider-Man actor Tom Holland share views on India visit

Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home

05 June,2023 04:44 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Tom Holland shared his experience of visiting India recently alongside Zendaya to attend the promotional ceremonies of a cultural centre.

Tom and Zendaya embarked on a three-day trip to India to attend the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Their presence on the red carpet garnered a lot of attention.

During a press Junket, the Spider-Man actor discussed his visit to India by stating that it was once-in-a-lifetime trip. He always desired to visit that beautiful country, also the actor announced that he is thrilled to say that he is excited to return.

"We had an amazing time. It was enlightening, and we had the opportunity to meet incredible people. We had the chance to see the Ambani cultural centre that they have established there. It was a wonderful experience" the actor added.

In the interview, the actor also mentioned watching SS Rajamouli's epic film, RRR, and expressed his admiration, saying, "I actually watched RRR, and I loved it."

Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Currently, Tom is busy with the promotion of The Crowded Room, as reported by Indian media.