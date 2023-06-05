Shahid Kapoor reminisced initial struggles upon completing 20 years in industry

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor while celebrating two decades in the film industry, reminisced about how the makers of the film "Ishq Vishk" kept him waiting for two years before his debut back in 2003.

The film "Ishq Vishk," a popular teen romance in 2003, directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Ramesh Surani marks Shahid Kapoor’s entry into Bollywood.

To commemorate his 20-year acting journey, Shahid Kapoor and his wife hosted a party and invited the director and producer of his first film.

During the event, the filmmakers recalled how Shahid was incredibly eager to kick-start his acting career and would visit their office daily, saying, "Sir mujhe film karni hai, film karni hai". One of them even mentioned, that he intentionally delayed Shahid’s debut for two and a half years just because you were in such a hurry."

However, the actor believes that it worked out for the best and mentioned that despite the delay of two years in his debut, he was still very young and opportunities for work were scarce.

"Even when I made my debut, I felt I was too young. There were no co-actors of my age, and scripts like that were uncommon. It was a struggle."

Shahid on completing 20 years in the industry expressed gratitude for enduring in the spotlight for such a long time. He also mentioned his preference for selecting unpredictable projects and his desire to portray diverse characters.