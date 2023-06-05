Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani's “SatyaPrem ki Katha” trailer to be released today

Entertainment Entertainment Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani's “SatyaPrem ki Katha” trailer to be released today

The film is anticipated to be released on June 29

05 June,2023 04:03 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The trailer of the new film "Steya Prem Ki Katha" starring Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Kiara Advani would be released today around 11 am.

The actor has shared a romantic poster of the film yesterday on his Instagram account, featuring both artists romantically starring each other.

In the post, Kartik Aaryan wrote a romantic caption, "Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna," and revealed that the trailer of the film "Steya Prem Ki Katha" will be released tomorrow (Monday).

Fans are loving the chemistry between both actors and are eagerly waiting for the film's release."Steya Prem Ki Katha" is directed by Sameer Vidwans and also stars Gajraj Rao and Rajpal Yadav along with other artists.

Previously, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan shared the screen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," and their second film is anticipated to be released on June 29.