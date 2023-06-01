Quentin Tarantino doesn't want Brit actors in his last movie

The Movie Critic is based in 1970's California

CANNES (Web Desk) – Quentin Tarantino – the famous movie director – wants to make his last venture a strictly American affair by excluding the British actors as he thinks they really don’t represent the US culture.

“Obviously, nothing against the Brits, but we’re living in a really weird time now,” he said in an interview given to a magazine at the recently-held Cannes Festival.

Tarantino – known for films like Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, Kill Bill Volume 1 and Kill Bill Volume II, The Hateful Eight – said, “I think when people look back on this era of cinema, and it’s just all these British actors pretending to be Americans and all these Australian actors pretending to be Americans, it’s like phantoms. Nobody is acting in their own voice.”

“I think it’s just a case that a bunch of Brits became more famous than the others. The Americans ceded their own ground. When I look at ’70s cinema I want to see Robert De Niro, I want to see Al Pacino, I want to see Stacy Keach, you know, I want to see people like that reflecting the culture back to me.”

According to Tarantino, it is based on a man who wrote for a pornographic magazine and set in 1977’s California. The guy was never really famous and used to write movie reviews.

It means the inspiration comes from Tarantino’s teenage job where he would load pornographic magazines into a vending machine and empty quarters out of the cash dispenser. He explains, “All the other stuff was too skanky to read, but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page.”

