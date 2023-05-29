Javed Sheikh breaks silence on third marriage speculations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his third marriage in an exclusive interview, shedding light on his illustrious career and personal life.

The veteran actor, known for his contributions to the entertainment industry, candidly discussed various aspects of his life, including questions about his marital status. Sheikh acknowledged that living without getting married for the third time seemed to be his destiny, emphasizing that humans have little control over the course of their lives.

When asked directly about the possibility of a third marriage, the actor responded with a mysterious smile and said, "No comments." It was apparent that he wanted to keep this aspect of his personal life under wraps for now.

This recent interview followed an earlier conversation in which Sheikh opened up about his hesitation to embark on another marital journey. The sub-continent showbiz stalwart confessed that he had refrained from pursuing a third marriage due to concerns that people might perceive him as someone who keeps getting married.

Javed Sheikh's first marriage was to his fan, Zeenat Mangi, with whom he shares two children, Momal and Shehzad. The actor's second marriage, to actress Salma Aga, also faced a similar fate, lasting merely three years.

Known for his versatile acting skills and memorable performances, Javed Sheikh has been a beloved figure in the entertainment industry for decades. His talent and dedication have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

As the actor continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen presence, fans remain intrigued by the enigma surrounding his personal life. For now, Javed Sheikh's stance on the possibility of a third marriage remains a well-guarded secret, leaving his admirers eagerly awaiting any future announcements.