Sunil Shetty reveals about death threats from underworld

29 May,2023 04:47 am

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Renowned Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has revealed that he used to receive death threats over phone call from underworld during the 1990s, and personally dealt with it.

In a recent podcast, the actor candidly spoke about his encounters of threatening phone calls he received from the Mumbai underworld. He revealed that he often received threats from the Mumbai underworld, which would provoke him, leading to heated arguments and exchange of barbs.

Shetty mentioned that the police advised him not to respond in harsh language and warned him that the underworld may become aggressive and they were capable of doing anything. He also mentioned that he never informed his family about the circumstances he was facing.

The actor was last seen in the action thriller web series "Hunters: Tootega Nahi, Todega."