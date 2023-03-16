Naseem Vicky faces backlash for declaring Kapil Sharma more talented then Pakistani artists

Naseem Vicky praised Kapil for his first meeting in his show.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - World famous Naseem Vicky, who has acted in many comedy shows including the Indian comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', says that there is no comedian in Pakistan who can match the humour of Kapil Sharma.

Recently speaking in a podcast, Naseem Vicky praised Kapil for his first meeting in his show and the actors working in it.

Naseem Wiki said the Indian film industry is far ahead of Pakistan, our country does not have 100 heroes, heroines, nor are there so many directors, nor are so many films made in our country that actors come to the show for their promotion.

The comedian said Kapil is very talented and Indian comedy content is much better than ours. 'Kapil is my younger brother and he loves me a lot, when his show was started, he came to meet me and invited me for dinner, I went to have dinner with him. In this meeting, Kapil had said I have come to have darshan of you'.

Naseem Vicky said 'Later I became a part of his show, wrote the script many times, we had many meetings'.

The Pakistani artist faced a backlash from the natives for such comments denouncing his own country.