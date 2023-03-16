Nadeem Baig Reveals the actors that were hard to work with

Urwa Hocane was the cast member who threw the most tantrum.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Nadeem Baig is one of Pakistan’s best directors. He recently made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa’s Fourth Umpire show. He discussed the actors’ tantrums he had to deal with on set.

In addition to the well-known Barat Series, he has helmed other successful serials. Also, he produced a number of successful movies, such as Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, and London Nahi Jaunga. Of course, he has also helmed Kuch An Kahi and Sinf E Aahan. His primary employer is the production company of Humayun Saeed.

He claimed that Urwa Hocane was the cast member who threw the most tantrum. Ahmed Ali Butt is the actor that forgets lines from the script the most frequently. Out of the options of Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Humayun Saeed, he selected Ahmed Ali Butt’s name.

“Humayun Saeed and Urwa Hocane give a terrible time when dancing,” the director replied when asked who gives him a tough time while dancing.

He mentioned Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhary, and Ali Imran as the writers who don’t easily deliver the script, saying that every one of them takes their time crafting the script.