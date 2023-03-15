Divvy film festival starts from March 17

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Divvy Film Festival, an annual event that seeks to promote independent Pakistani cinema, would start in Islamabad from March 17. The festival is organized by the Foundation Art Divvy, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), and has previously taken place in Lahore and Karachi.

According to the organizers, the festival aims to provide a platform for Pakistani arts and film at both the local and international levels. The event would feature a curated program of feature films, short films, documentaries, and animated movies, which would run each evening and would conclude with a discussion with the film directors.

The films selected for the festival cover a wide range of themes, including human stories of love and heartbreak, coming of age, finding oneself, climate change, the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

The festival's creative director, Zahra, believes that the films would tap into the experiences and memories within viewers and highlight the hero within all of us.

Some notable names whose films would be showcased at the festival include documentary filmmaker Mahera Omar, actor Usman Mukhtar, and Sarmad Khoosat, among others. The festival would culminate in an award ceremony after the screenings are completed. The Divvy Film Festival has already gained momentum after showcasing at the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) in February.

At least 16 films were screened during the KLF at the Beach Luxury Hotel, generating a buzz among cinema enthusiasts and art lovers. With the Islamabad leg of the festival set to begin on March 17, the organisers are hopeful that the event would continue to expand the reach of independent Pakistani cinema and create more opportunities for local filmmakers.

