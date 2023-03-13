Malala's 'Stranger at the Gate' makes to the nominees of Oscars

Entertainment Entertainment Malala's 'Stranger at the Gate' makes to the nominees of Oscars

The color of the red carpet has been changed.

13 March,2023 11:17 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - The Oscars ceremony continues in full swing in Los Angeles as movie stars grace the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Malala Yousafzai also participated in the 95th Oscars ceremony. Malala's short documentary ‘Stranger at the Gate’ was among the best nominations but did not win the Oscars.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ won the Best International Feature Film award. The conflicts that happened during the First World War had been narrated in the film.

It should be noted that Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 95th Academy Awards. For the first time in the 60-year history of the Oscars, the color of the red carpet has been changed. "I think choosing a gray carpet instead of a red carpet shows how confident we are that there won't be any bloodshed," he said at the awards ceremony.