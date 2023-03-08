Bacteria keanumycins to be named after John Wick

08 March,2023 01:10 pm

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves’ film character John Wick is so efficient in killing that scientists have named new bacteria by the name of the character.

Germany's Leibniz Institute announced the name of a new bacteria named Keanu Reeves.

Interestingly, the actor learned of this through social media when fans were talking about the bacteria being named after him.

On the eve of the promotion of his new film John Wick 4, the actor answered fans' questions on social media platform. He was surprised to hear this.

In his reply, he said, "They should have named the bacteria on John Wick, but it is also an honor for me, thanks to the scientists."

Scientists named the bacteria keanumycins because the fungus is as effective as the life -threatening role of the John Wick.

It is to be noted that 3 films of the John Wick series have been released and John Wick: Chapter 4's release was postponed due to the Corona virus epidemic.

The film is now being released worldwide on March 24, 2023.