Comedy king Amanullah Khan being reminisced at third death anniversary

Entertainment Entertainment Comedy king Amanullah Khan being reminisced at third death anniversary

Amanullah made a record of doing 860 shows in his career.

06 March,2023 10:45 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The third death anniversary of Amanullah Khan, the renowned Pakistani Punjabi theatre performer, comedian and TV artist, is being observed on Monday (March 06).

Amanullah died on March 06, 2020 due to kidney failure in a private hospital in Lahore. He was hospitalised in January 2018 and treated in the intensive care unit but was discharged later. He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications.

Amanullah was regarded as one of the best comedians in the Indian subcontinent. He is cited as one of the world's best observational comedians as he learned through his surroundings and everyday happenings. He influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theatre plays.

Born in Chak Ramdas village of Gujranwala in 1946, he was the heir of the ancestors who had a musical background. Amanullah started his career with stage comedy where he got a chance to show his talent at a very young age. He was introduced to the entertainment industry by the famous Pakistani singer of that time, Tufail Niazi. Over the years Amanullah earned huge respect and love in the Pakistani society. He always stole the spotlight whenever he got the chance to perform in a drama or do standup comedy.

Amanullah made a record of doing 860 shows in his career and also been honored with the Pride of Performance award in 2018 for his unparalleled quality of work in the Pakistani entertainment industry throughout his career. He has been attached to various television shows, including Khabarnaak and Mazaaq Raat and has performed various characters.