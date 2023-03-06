Wrote songs for Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, says Hazim Bangwar

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Assistant Commissioner of Nazimabad, Hazim Bangwar, who became popular on social media overnight with his style, has revealed that he has also written songs for Hollywood stars Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj in the past.

Speaking on a private TV program, Hazim Bangwar said he lived in the United Kingdom and America since childhood and used to write songs to meet his education expenses.

Hazim Bangwar said he has worked with famous American singers like Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, he wrote songs for these singers which were well appreciated.

The 29-year-old assistant commissioner claimed to have written Nicki Minaj's hit song High School, which Hazim says he wrote and sold to Nicki.

He further revealed saying my entry into the music industry was unexpected. Although my parents were from a good and strong background but they told me to bear my own expenses.

The assistant commissioner said when someone works as a ghost writer (the name of the song writer is not revealed), he gets paid really good for it.

Services of Hazim are being appreciated by the public, he is also a model, English songwriter, singer and now Assistant Commissioner of Nazimabad.