Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' now has a Dutch cover

05 March,2023 09:08 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The popularity of the song 'Kahani Suno' by Kaifi Khalil, a Balochi singer from Coke Studio and hailing from Lyari, is increasing day by day.

Recently Kaifi Khalil's song Kahani Suno reached the eighth position on the global music video charts and reached the global top ten in the history of Pakistan. The song has been viewed more than 125 million times on YouTube.

However, Kaifi Khalil's song 'Kahani Suno' has now been sung by the well-known Dutch singer Emma Heesters, whose video has gone viral on social media.

Emma Heesters is a well-known figure in the music industry with over 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Now she has sung the song of Pakistani singer Kafi Khalil in her own voice. She is getting great appreciation from most of his fans for singing the song in Urdu while some thought that the song was better in Kaifi's voice.

Version 2.0 of Kahani Suno by Emma Heesters was released on her Instagram account. Some time ago, Emma Heesters also sang her voice for the famous song Pasoori of Coke Studio, for which she was appreciated a lot.