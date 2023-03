Maryam Nafees likes Azam Khan from Islamabad United

03 March,2023 12:16 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees says she likes Islamabad United player Azam Khan very much.

Actress Maryam Nafees said she likes to play negative roles, while among cricketers she likes Azam Khan very much.