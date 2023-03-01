Hadiqa Kiani builds 100 houses for flood victims in Balochistan

Entertainment Entertainment Hadiqa Kiani builds 100 houses for flood victims in Balochistan

Hadiqa Kiani remains committed to her goal of providing relief to flood victims.

01 March,2023 01:13 pm

BALOCHISTAN (Web Desk) - Hadiqa Kiani, a prominent Pakistani singer and actress, has successfully constructed 100 houses for flood victims in a village of Tehsil Tambo in Naseerabad district of Balochistan. The singer initiated a relief campaign called 'Waslia Rah' soon after the flood, under which she collected donations from the public and various institutions.

Initially, the singer provided essential items to the flood-affected people in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab. However, the campaign later expanded to the construction of houses, a school, a mosque, and a maternity home.

In a statement to the media, Hadiqa expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the relief campaign. She also shared her plans to build 250 more villages in another Tehsil of the province. However, due to inflation, the cost per room has increased to three and a half lakh rupees, she said.

Nonetheless, Hadiqa Kiani remains committed to her goal of providing relief to flood victims and building houses for those in need.