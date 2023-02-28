Ushna Shah's Bollywood inspired wedding gets criticized

The popular international artist Herbie Sahara performed in her wedding.

28 February,2023 09:21 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Popular Pakistani television actor Ushna Shah got married to Hamza Amin in a star studded wedding event on Monday. Lots of Pakistani celebrities have attended the wedding. Ushna Shah was wearing red Lehnga and Hamza Amin wore off white Sherwani.

When it’s a celebrity getting hitched, sometimes people refuse to understand that their privacy needs to be respected especially if they ask for it. An invited blogger not only bringing a plus one but also a photographer and a drone to swoop in on moments the actor wanted to share only with her close family.

The actor took to Instagram to name and shame the guest who did not comply with the terms clearly defined in the invite. “I am disgusted and feel violated. AB Lakhany, of Moovyshoovy was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one,” she wrote.

Apart from the privacy invasion, the public didn’t like her dance and criticized Ushna Shah for arranging an Indian style wedding. The social media users said Ushna Shah’s dressing, set-up and various other things were giving Indian wedding vibes.

The Facebook users said her wedding is purely inspired by Indian weddings and made fun of Ushna Shah’s dancing as well. They said that the outfit choice is also wrong and she is wearing too little clothes. A Facebook user wrote, “she forgot to wear Mangal Sootar & Sindoor”.

Users further said the performances were giving the vibes of an overrated concert instead of the wedding and she chose a bad outfit cut and also could not make a good impression on her special day.