Hania Aamir shines in viral dance video to 'Naatu Naatu'

Entertainment Entertainment Hania Aamir shines in viral dance video to 'Naatu Naatu'

Hania's energetic performance has once again showcased her exceptional dance skills.

27 February,2023 01:19 pm

(Web Desk) - A viral video featuring actress Hania Aamir's mesmerizing dance performance to the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' has set the internet ablaze.

The clip shows Hania, dressed in a stunning golden dress, grooving to the peppy beats of the song at a wedding ceremony alongside a young boy.

The actress flawlessly mimicked the dance moves of the film's stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, leaving viewers thoroughly impressed. Social media users were quick to flock to the comments section with expressions of admiration, with one fan exclaiming, "Oh wow, this is so good," and another stating, "Awesome."

Hania's energetic performance has once again showcased her exceptional dance skills, cementing her status as one of Pakistan's most talented actresses.