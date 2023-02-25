Newlywed couple spends wedding day in elevator

Stuck in elevator while heading for an after-party

25 February,2023 02:10 pm

NORTH CAROLINA (Web Desk) – Newlywed bride and groom found themselves stuck in an elevator after they were headed for a wedding after-party thrown for them.

Panav Jha and Victoria Jha were headed to the party with six other members of the family on the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. As they took the lift to the floor, the elevator’s door stuck and they were stranded only five feet above the ground between first and second floor.

Upon calls for rescue, the Charlotte Fire Department responded only to know that the rescue was not as easy as it seemed. Firefighter David Budd explained, "We tried all the typical things you try on an elevator call, and none of the stuff was working."

Therefore, the rescuers were left with the option to hoist them out using ropes and it took them two and a half hours to do so. After the rescue, the rescuers froze the moment into snaps and later uploaded it on the department’s social media with a hilarious caption.

The caption read, “First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn't formally invited, we weren't exactly wedding crashers either”. “Thankfully, no one required medical attention. Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together”, the caption added.

Unfortunately, the newlyweds could make it to the party but Panav said he got a story to tell his children in the future.