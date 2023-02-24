Akshay Kumar to renounce his Canadian citizenship

24 February,2023 06:58 pm

(Web Desk) - After receiving numerous criticisms for his Canadian citizenship, Akshay Kumar has now applied for a passport change.

Akshay Kumar, who was criticized for his Canadian citizenship, has applied for a passport change. In the first episode of the new season of “Seedhi Baat” on Aajtak, Akshay stated that India is everything to him and that he has earned and gained everything from this country. He went on to say that he feels bad when people say things without knowing why.

“To me, India is everything... Everything I’ve earned and gained has come from here. And I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything,” the 55-year-old star explained.

Akshay Kumar also discussed the difficult period in his career in the 1990s. The actor stated that his films’ poor box-office performance compelled him to apply for Canadian citizenship.

“I thought, Bhai, my films aren’t working, and one has to work, he said I went there on business. Come here, said my friend who was in Canada. I applied and was accepted. I only had two films left to release, and it was pure luck that they both became box office smashes. Go back and start working again, my friend advised. I got some more films and continued to get more work. I had forgotten I had a passport. ‘I never thought I’d need to change my passport, but now I have,’ he explained.

Earlier, after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, Akshay’s citizenship became a point of contention.